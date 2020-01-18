Russia supports Iran’s full membership in SCO

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has supported Iran’s full membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

“Iran is an observer and we are supportive of the Iranian request for full membership,” CNS News quoted him as saying on Friday during a speech at a geopolitics forum in New Delhi.

He added, “And most of the [SCO] countries support this request and I’m sure this would be satisfied.”

The SCO is a Eurasian political and economic organization which was founded in 2001 in Shanghai by the leaders of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

