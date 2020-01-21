Iran’s new ambassadors to 13 countries meet president

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani met on Tuesday with new ambassadors of Iran to Belgium, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Belarus, Armenia, Serbia, South Africa, Nigeria, Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka, Mauritania and Croatia.

Rouhani wished the new ambassadors success in fulfilling their duties and asked them to introduce Iran’s potential and capabilities to the investors and private and public sectors of their country of mission.

Following is the list of the names of the ambassadors published by the presidential website:

Afsaneh Naderipour, ambassador to Denmark; Gholamhossein Dehghani, to Belgium; Ahmad Masoumifar, to Sweden; Alireza Yousefi, to Norway; Saeid Yari, to Belarus; Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri, to Armenia; Rashid Hassanpour Baei, to Serbia; Mahdi Agha Jafari, to South Africa; Mohammad Ali Bak, to Nigeria; Saeid Kharrazi, to Kyrgyzstan; Hashem Ashjam Zadeh, to Sri Lanka, Amirali Emam Jom’e Shahidi, to Mauritania and Parviz Esmaeili, to Croatia.

