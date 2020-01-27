Plane with 144 on board crash lands in southwest Iran, no casualties

TEHRAN - No serious injuries were reported after an airplane carrying 144 passengers and crew skidded off the runway and crash landed in the middle of a street in Mahshahr city, southwestern Khuzestan province, on Monday.

The plane belonging to Caspian Airlines left Tehran at 6:40 a.m. local time and the incident took place at 7:35 a.m. due to a technical problem in the aircraft's landing gear, ISNA reported. Further investigations are underway.

"Fortunately, all passengers of the Tehran-Mahshahr flight are safe," Reza Jafarzadeh, Civil Aviation Organization's spokesman said.

