Pakistani PM treasures ties with Iran: ambassador

TEHRAN - Rahim Hayat Qureshi, Pakistan’s new ambassador to Tehran, has said that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed the importance of fraternal ties with Iran.

“Pre-departure call on PM @ImranKhanPTI. He stressed the importance of brotherly and fraternal ties with Iran which are rooted in history, culture and society. As Ambassador to Iran it would be my earnest desire to take our bilateral ties to greater heights,” he tweeted on Saturday.

Prime Minister Khan visited Tehran on October 13. He met with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani.

Iranian ambassador to Islamabad Mohammad Ali Hosseini and Pakistani Minister for Defense Production Zubaida Jalal Khan exchanged views on Saturday over promoting defense ties between the two “friendly” nations.



Also on Thursday, Ambassador Hosseini and Pakistan Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza highlighted the importance of close security cooperation in border areas.

Hosseini praised Pakistan’s determination to fence border areas.

Hosseini also met with Pakistan’s Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah on January 30.

“It is unavoidable to boost security in borders to help the sustainable development of the region and also the well-being of the people of the two countries, especially those who reside in border areas,” Hosseini said.

Shah said that Islamabad is determined to expand cooperation with Iran in various areas, including border security, fight against terrorism and drug trafficking.

NA/PA

