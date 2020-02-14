Paintings by Iranian, Georgian students on view at Tbilisi exhibit

TEHRAN – An exhibition of paintings by Iranian students and Georgian Persian language learners is currently underway in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi.

The exhibition opened last week at the 195 Public School in Tbilisi is displaying over 150 paintings by students from 4 Georgian schools and the Ferdowsi School of Iranians in Tbilisi, Iran’s cultural office in Tbilisi announced in a press release published on Thursday.

25 Georgian students who are learning the Persian language were dispatched to Tehran in November to visit some historical sites and tourist attractions.

The weeklong exhibition, which represents the memories of their visit to Tehran, has been organized to highlight the friendly relationship between Iran and Georgia.

The top twenty works were honored by Iran’s cultural attaché in the opening ceremony.

A workshop on calligraphic paintings and the painting of portraits was also organized during the exhibition by Iranian artists Ali Shabani and Tahereh Rahimi.

Speaking at the ceremony, Iran’s Ambassador Seyyed Javad Qavamshahidi said that festivals and cultural exhibitions help grow the talents of Persian language learners and make them more familiar with Persian art and culture.

Photo: Iranian and Georgian students and some organizers attend an opening ceremony of an exhibition of their paintings at the 195 Public School in Tbilisi.

