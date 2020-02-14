Parliamentary campaigns officially start in Iran

TEHRAN – Election campaigns for 290 seats in the parliament officially started in Iran from Thursday morning, Feb. 13.

The elections will be held on Friday, Feb. 21.

The candidates have eight days to campaign. 24 hours before the elections, campaigns must be stopped.

In the capital Tehran, the principlists released their 30-candidate list named the “council of coalition”. On the top of the list is Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the former Tehran mayor who ran for presidential post three times: in 2005, 2013 and finally in 2017.

Mostafa Mirsalim, a top figure from the Islamic Coalition Party, who also competed with Hassan Rouhani in the 2017 presidential election is included in the list.

While the policy-making council of reformists failed to agree on a candidate list, a few pro-reform parties like the Servants of Construction Party and Unity and National Cooperation Party presented their list.

PA/PA