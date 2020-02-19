Iraq's Sunnis ready for battle with the Great Satan

WEST SIBERIA/ TYUMEN - In an interview with channel Alahad tv, the leader of Asaib Ahl al-Haq Sheikh Khazali stated that people in three Sunni provinces (Ninevia, Anbar and Salah ad Din) expressed a wish to join resistance operations against American troops.

It is known that Sunni – Shia partnership inside Iraq already has productive cooperation experience. That Islamic solidarity has appeared in battles with ISIS and blocking ambitions of Kurdish separatism. Now it’s the time for joint actions against foreign invaders. Sunni supporters of Islamic resistance are divided into several categories - kitting on the basis of tribalism, cooperation with Sunni religious body, establishment of local councils (for example Anbar Liberation council) and integration in Shia fractions of Islamic resistance. For instance, there are a number of Sunnis in organizations such as Asaib al-Haq, Badr, Kataeb Hezbollah, Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, Jund al-Imam, Brigade Imam Ali, Kataeb al-Shuhada. There are also some known facts of cooperation between leader of Anbar and Muqtad Sadr, a prominent anti-imperialism fighter. Similar cooperation's used to be directed against takfirists and also in order to form a political block in parliament of Iraq. But now after Great Satan in Baghdad murdered Soleimani and Muhandis, you can be sure of reviving the alliance between Sadr and a number of Anbar heads against the invaders.

No doubt, that killing Soleimani, a legendary general and his faithful associate - al Muhandis has mobilized not only Iraq's Shia but also Sunnis who are supporters of Islamic outlook.

Mentioned martyrs were "building new Iraq", where the main component was Islamic ideology. A special priority in partnership between IRGC and its Shia allies in Iraq still is Sunni direction. Here is the place where prominent Teheran projects of madhab`s unity, resurgence of the Islamic civilization and organized resistance against enemies are being implemented.

Losing both the head of "Al Quds forces" and Hashad al-Shaabi will make no difference to IRI's policies in Iraq, it`s quite the opposite. Now Iraq's return to Islam direction is moving along more rapidly.

* - photo of the Sunni mufti of Iraq, Sheikh Abdul-Mahdi al-Sumadai, with the martyrs Soleimani and Muhandis.