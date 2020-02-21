Iranian scientific papers surge 60-fold in 2 decades

TEHRAN – The number of Iranian scientific articles published on international databases has experienced a 60-fold growth over the past 20 years, IRNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

Mohammad Javad Dehghani, head of the Islamic World Science Citation Center (ISC) said that in 2000, about 1,000 articles were registered by Iranian universities on international citation bases, while the number reached up to 60,000, last year.

There are currently about 75,000 faculties and about 4 million students in the country, he highlighted, adding that some 460,000 articles have been published on the Web of Science, of which 300,000 were produced over the past six years, equivalent to 65 percent.

ISC is the third internationally accredited citation center established in the Islamic Republic of Iran based on a resolution adopted in 2008 by the 4th Meeting of the Islamic Ministers of Higher Education (ICMHESR) in Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to index, evaluate and publish scientific productions in Islamic countries.

Iran has advanced notably in terms of scientific publications and research output worldwide, such as:

Iran was ranked fourth among 20 leading countries publishing nanotechnology articles in 2019, holding 6 percent share of the world’s publications relating to nanoscience, according to StatNano website.

Iran is ranked at the 8th place among the leading countries in terms of publishing top papers in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), citing data released by the journal Nature.

Based on the latest data published by SCImago Journal & Country Rank (SJR), Iran took the first place among the Middle-Eastern countries for the highest number of citable documents in 2017.

Twelve Iranian researchers have been named in the Highly Cited Researchers 2019 List published by the Clarivate Analytics.

FB/MG