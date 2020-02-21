No major election violation reported: Guardian Council 

TEHRAN - The spokesman for the Guardian Council said on Friday afternoon that none of the constituencies across the country reported any major violation of election across the country.

Abbasali Kadkhodaei said, “No major violation of the election law has thus far been reported. Some minor cases were settled. We do not face any problem.”

Touching upon the people’s rate of participation, Kadkhodaei said, “I do not have now any idea about comparing the rate of participation, but, according to the reports it has been good. It has not been less than the previous rounds.”

Early on Friday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cast his vote both for the 11th parliamentary elections and the mid-term election for the Assembly of Experts.

Ayatollah Khamenei cast his vote at the Hussainiyeh of Imam Khomeini in Tehran, where a polling booth -- ballot box 110 -- is located.

Broadcast live on national TV, the Leader described the election as a “national celebration”.

Nearly 58 million across the country are eligible to vote on lists of candidates.

The Iranian parliament, officially known as the Islamic Consultative Assembly, is a 290-seat legislative body with 207 constituencies. Its members are elected every four years, and former and current members can be re-elected.

