Friday prayers leader calls for more unity among new parliament members 

TEHRAN - Ahmad Khatami, the provisional Friday prayers leader of Tehran, called on those who will be elected for the next parliament to become more united to keep the people’s rights and interests.

Ayatollah Khatami said, “I advice the constituencies’ elites nationwide to hold a unity conference after the Majlis elections and embark on inviting the newly-elected lawmakers to pact a unity agreement hand in hand.”

Early on Friday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei cast his vote both for the 11th parliamentary elections and the mid-term election for the Assembly of Experts.

Ayatollah Khamenei cast his vote at the Hussainiyeh of Imam Khomeini in Tehran, where a polling booth -- ballot box 110 -- is located.

Broadcast live on national TV, the Leader described the election as a “national celebration”.

Nearly 58 million across the country are eligible to vote on lists of candidates.

The Iranian parliament, officially known as the Islamic Consultative Assembly, is a 290-seat legislative body with 207 constituencies. Its members are elected every four years, and former and current members can be re-elected.

The Assembly of Experts is a deliberative body of 88 theologians tasked with choosing the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Members of the assembly are elected every eight years.

Mid-term Assembly of Experts elections are held just in five provinces, including Tehran.

MJ/PA



