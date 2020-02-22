Another victory by the Iranian nation: Political authority and spirit

TEHRAN - The massive turnout of the people in the polls to elect the representatives for the 11th parliament holds many messages for those who find the power and progress of Islamic Iran distasteful.

For the past three years, the Iranian people have faced the most intense and widespread hostility by the Western-Arab-Zionist axis and have experienced totally hybrid warfare.

This full-scale warfare is aimed at exerting maximum pressure on the Iranian people and includes various aspects, such as crippling economic sanctions, military-security threats, widespread cognitive warfare in the context of media and social media, creation of chaos and domestic unrest, diplomatic movements, assassination, and so on.

This year’s events, which could happen in any country, can also serve as a factor to discourage people from continuing their path of resistance and progress and reduce the social capital of the Islamic Republic in order to the enemies of the Iranian nation obstruct the launch of the second step of the Islamic Revolution.

But, all these intentions practically failed by the massive turnout of the people on the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution last Tuesday and in processions to honor the martyrs of the resistance movement, in particular, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, as well as yesterday's parliamentary elections.

This burdensome defeat of the enemies of Islamic Iran is even worse as they have always made mistake in their calculations about the Iranian nation and have no accurate estimation of the extent of the people's attachment to this revolution and the system.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, as one of the most democratic political systems in the world, has the most popular support and is therefore not comparable to anywhere in the world. One notable example of this support is how the people attend the 41th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution and the maximum participation at the ballot box.

This is while, for the past 41 years, the hegemonic system has made every effort against the Iranian people so that divert and prevent them from their path. The vigilant nation of Iran has repeatedly defeated the foes, which seriously infuriated them.

* Author: Mohammad Ghaderi , Tehran Times editor in chief

