Tehran’s lawmaker-elect passes away

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – Fatemeh Rahbar, a newly-elected member of the Iranian Parliament, passed away on Sunday morning.

Rahbar was elected as the representative of Tehran in the Parliamentary elections, held on February 11.

She had served as a member of the Parliament representing Tehran, Rey, Shemiranat, and Eslamshahr for three consecutive periods (2004-2016).

Rahbar was also the deputy director of the Imam Khomeini Relief Foundation back in 2016.

