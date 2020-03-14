Norwegian author Jostein Gaarder’s “Just Right” published in Persian

TEHRAN – “Just Right, a Brief Story of Almost Everything” by prominent Norwegian author Jostein Gaarder has recently been published in Persian by Tandis Publications in Tehran.

Translated by Mahvash Khoramipur, the 2018 novel is about Albert, who meets Eirin on his first day at the University in Oslo. While the two have never met before, they are both awestruck by their initial gaze at each other.

Thirty-seven years later, when Eirin is in Melbourne at a conference and Albert is alone, he grants himself a 24-hour deadline to write down the history of their life together because there are things he must try and understand.

Like his other novels, Gaarder tries to explore philosophical concepts and ideas through the story of the book.

His international bestseller, “Sophie’s World”, has also been published in Persian by several publishers.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of Norwegian author Jostein Gaarder’s book “Just Right, a Brief Story of Almost Everything”.

