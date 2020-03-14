Dramatic Arts Center director Shahram Karami steps down

TEHRAN – The director of Iran’s Dramatic Arts Center, Shahram Karami, has resigned from his position, Persian media announced on Saturday.

In his Instagram post published on Saturday, Karami said that he quit his job due to some financial and management restrictions on the center.

Karami, who is an award-winning playwright and stage director, was appointed to the post in 2018.

Photo: Shahram Karami in an undated photo. (Mehr/Maryam Kamyab)

ABU/MMS/YAW