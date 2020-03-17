UWW praises Iranian Olympics champions

TEHRAN - United World Wrestling (UWW) has lauded former Iranian Olympics champions Komeil Ghasemi and Rasoul Khadem as they contribute to fight the further spread of the fatal novel coronavirus.

The 2012 Olympic champion and member of UWW athlete commission Ghasemi, is joined by the 1996 Olympic champion Khadem as they visit cities in Gilan Province to help provide doctors and nurses with new equipment for fighting COVID-19.

They have donated face masks, gowns and other personal protective equipment to government hospitals.

The head of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education said that 16,169 Iranians have been infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran and 988 of them have succumbed to death.

The COVID-19 pandemic is getting more overwhelming by the day, with increasing lockdowns, a death toll of more than 7,000 people across the world.