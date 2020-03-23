Women’s sitting volleyball looking to secure place at Paralympic Games: coach

TEHRAN – Head coach of Iran’s women’s sitting volleyball team Maryam Iranmanesh says that they are hopeful of securing their place at the 2020 Paralympic Games.

Team Melli took part in the previous edition in Rio for the first time ever but failed to qualify for the knockout stage.

The team want to participate in the Games once again but they need to take part in the qualification tournament.

“We wanted to take part at the qualification in Canada but we missed the competition due to coronavirus outbreak,” Iranmanesh said.

“We can book a berth in the Paralympics because we have trained for six months and we are well-prepared for securing our place in the games,” she added.

“We have a team consisting of young and experienced players and it will help us to gain the great success in the upcoming events,” Iranmanesh concluded.