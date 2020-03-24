“All the Light We Cannot See” visible to Persian readers

TEHRAN – American writer Anthony Doerr’s acclaimed novel “All the Light We Cannot See” has recently been published in Persian.

Published by Nilufar in Tehran, the book has been translated into Persian by Nushin Tayyebi.

Doerr’s second novel, “All the Light We Cannot See”, set in occupied France during World War II, was published in 2014. It is about a blind French girl and a German boy whose paths collide in occupied France as both try to survive the devastation of World War II.

Marie-Laure lives in Paris near the Museum of Natural History, where her father works. When she is twelve, the Nazis occupy Paris and father and daughter flee to the walled citadel of Saint-Malo, where Marie-Laure’s reclusive great uncle lives in a tall house by the sea. With them they carry what might be the museum’s most valuable and dangerous jewel.

In a mining town in Germany, Werner Pfennig, an orphan, grows up with his younger sister, enchanted by a crude radio they find that brings them news and stories from places they have never seen or imagined. Werner becomes an expert at building and fixing these crucial new instruments and is enlisted to use his talent to track down the resistance. Deftly interweaving the lives of Marie-Laure and Werner, Doerr illuminates the ways, against all odds, people try to be good to one another.

The original novel received significant critical acclaim and won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2015. It was runner-up for the 2015 Dayton Literary Peace Prize for Fiction and earned the 2015 Ohioana Library Association Book Award for Fiction.

Photo: A Persian copy of American writer Anthony Doerr’s novel “All the Light We Cannot See”.

