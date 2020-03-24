Iran calls Yemen war 'stupid', predicts U.S. will leave Yemen in disgrace

TEHRAN - As the U.S.-backed Saudi war on Yemen enters its sixth year, the Iranian Foreign Ministry issued a statement predicting that Washington will be forced to leave Yemen "in disgrace".

According to the Foreign Ministry, the U.S. is beefing up its military positions in different parts of Yemen.

The ministry said the U.S. has proven that its military presence in regional countries has had no achievement other than "insecuity and plundering of that country's resources".

It added, "Finally, the United States, by experiencing another defeat this time in Yemen, will leave the country in disgrace."

The United States is selling arms, sharing intelligence, and providing logistical support for the Saudi-led war on Yemen.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry called the war on Yemen "stupid" and "internecine".

Iran once again insisted that there is no military solution to the Yemen conflict and renewed its call for dialogue to settle the long-running conflict.

At the beginning of the war on Yemen, Iran put forward a four-point plan to put an end to the Yemen conflict. Iran proposed an immediate ceasefire between the warring sides, starting intra-Yemeni dialouge, forming an inclusive government, and providing humanitarian aid to the Yemeni people.

The Saudi de facto leader Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) launched war on Yemen in 2015 to restore the toppled Mansour al-Hadi government in just a few weeks.

The United Nations has described human suffering in Yemen the worst in the 21st century.



Iran said the war has caused misery, the killing of innocent people, and destruction of the country's infrastructure.

EM/PA