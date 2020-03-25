30% of Iranians infected with coronavirus have recovered, death toll hits 20,77

TEHRAN- More than 30 percent of people who have been infected with the novel coronavirus in Iran have recovered so far, Health Ministry' spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour announced on Wednesday.

Jahanpour also said over the past 24 hours 1,762 new cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in the country, bringing the total number of infected persons to 27,017 in the country.

In this time period, he added, 143 more people lost their lives because of the novel coronavirus, known as Covid-19.

with the addition this figure, the spokesman said, the number of deaths in Iran has reached 20,77.

According to Jahanpour, the number of patients who have recovered so far is 9,625.

According to the Health Ministry, more than 47 million Iranians have been screened for Covid-19 under the National Mobilization Campaign against Coronavirus.

EM/PA