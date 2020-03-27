Iran says welcomes any initiative that stops war in Yemen

TEHRAN – The Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that Tehran welcomes any initiative that leads to stopping war in Yemen and ends the blockade on the country.

The statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi followed after UN Secretary General António Guterres on Wednesday called on those fighting in Yemen to end hostilities and ramp up efforts to counter a potential outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While welcoming and supporting the initiative by the United Nations Organization secretary general, the Islamic Republic of Iran, like the past, welcomes any initiative that leads to a cease of war and end of blockade on Yemen,” Mousavi said.

According to UN News, in his statement Guterres also said, “More than five years of conflict have devastated the lives of tens of millions of Yemenis.”

PA/PA