Martyr Soleimani’s family honored young artist for portrait of commander

TEHRAN – Martyr Qassem Soleimani’s family has honored young Iranian artist Mehran Rahmani for drawing a portrait of the commander on the IRIB TV talent show Asre Jadid.

In an Instagram post published on Sunday, Rahmani announced that he has received a Soleimani’s agate ring from his family in appreciation of his brilliant performance on the TV show.

Rahmani drew the portrait of the former Quds Force chief with speed painting technique on the TV program broadcast on IRIB Channel 3 on March 28.



In an interview published by the Persian service of MNA earlier last week, Rahmani announced his plan to draw a portrait of Soleimani.

“Although I am very young, I have my own goals and ideals,” he said and added that his next performance will be even better.

Lieutenant General Soleimani was assassinated in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on January 3.

Photo: Iranian artist Mehran Rahmani stands next to his drawing of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani on March 28, 2020.

