Iran suffers over $230 million cultural loss in coronavirus turmoil 

TEHRAN – Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi has said that the coronavirus outbreak in Iran will cause an estimated loss of over 9,700 billion rials (Over $230 million) in the art and culture sectors by April 19, the end of the first month of the Iranian calendar year.

He made the remarks in a report sent on Monday to President Hassan Rouhani and several other high-ranking officials, including the head of the Planning and Budget Organization, asking urgent support for people working in numerous vulnerable jobs in the sectors.

The Economy Committee of the National Headquarters for Fighting Coronavirus was scheduled to hold a meeting to decide plans to support people working in the art and culture sectors during shutdowns of the art and cultural centers during the virus pandemic.

“Those people working in the art and culture sectors are waiting to hear good news from the meeting,” Salehi wrote in the report.

The Iranian House of Cinema, which is also known as the Iranian Alliance of Motion Picture Guilds, sent a letter on Sunday to Salehi and asked him for financial supports for its 5,000 members who have to stay at home following the cancelation of film projects due the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo: Culture Minister Seyyed Abbas Salehi.

