“Exodus” pirated after first online screening

TEHRAN – Owj Arts and Media Organization’s latest movie “Exodus” was soon illegally uploaded on some websites and Telegram channels just hours after its first streaming on Sunday evening on Filimo and Avanama, major Iranian platforms for online movie screening, the Persian news media outlets announced on Monday.

Due to the shutdown of the movie theaters during the COVID-19 pandemic in Iran, Owj and director Ebrahim Hatamikia agreed last week to stream the controversial movie online.

The producers of “Exodus” have begun a serious attempt to get the film deleted from the websites and channels as well as to file a lawsuit against the culprits.

In a video released last week, Hatamikia called on people to watch his film online and to avoid illegally downloading the movie.

Ali Sartipi, the distributor of “Exodus”, who is also a producer, had said that if he was the producer of the film he would never dare to screen it online.

Starring Faramarz Gharibian and Pantea Panhiha, the film is about a group of cotton farmers who leave their farms to protest the local official’s unfulfilled promises at the president’s office in the capital.

The story of the film is set in a nowhere-land, where a peasant protest against the local authority that symbolically resembles President Hassan Rouhani’s government.

It had its Iranian premiere during the 38th Fajr Film Festival in Tehran in February.

Photo: Faramarz Gharibian acts in a scene from director Ebrahim Hatamikia’s “Exodus”.

