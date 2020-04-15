What does the Academy of Medical Sciences recommend on fasting amid coronavirus outbreak

TEHRAN – The Iranian Academy of Medical Sciences has issued a set of recommendations for fasting during the holy month of Ramadan as Muslims, like other communities in the world, are grappling with the coronavirus predicament.

In the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, Ramadan is a time when Muslims around the world abstain from eating, drinking or smoking between sunrise and sunset.

For most Muslims fasting is one of the major obligations. In recent years studies undertaken by scientists have discovered that it has some very important medical advantages in terms of regenerating the body’s immune system.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Iranian Academy of Medical Sciences has said all healthy people over 65 years of age can practice fasting observing health protocols of social distancing, washing hands regularly, drinking 8-10 glasses of water between dawn and dusk, and reducing the consumption of tea and coffee while increasing the consumption of vegetables and fruits.

It should be noted that the elderly are more susceptible to the coronavirus infection due to high blood sugar and blood pressure, cardiac and pulmonary diseases. However, many of them are unaware of their diseases.

Therefore, considering that infection with the coronavirus may be more dangerous among the elderly, it is recommended that those who are not assured that fasting is not harmful to them not to practice fasting.

Moreover, those people who are suffering from underweight or overweight are recommended to observe social distancing more strictly.

They should also note that people with diabetes may be more vulnerable to coronavirus. So, it is recommended that those people who are suffering from diabetes are allowed for fasting if they are below 65 years of age. Meanwhile, patients who are suffering from high blood pressure should be checked up regularly every day.

People who have undergone organ transplantation are not allowed for fasting. Finally, patients who have recovered from the coronavirus are recommended not to embark on fasting for at least six weeks.

