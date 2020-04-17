Iranian police seize historical objects in southwest

TEHRAN – Iranian authorities have recently recovered three ancient beads from a home in Izeh, southwestern Khuzestan province.

The objects have been estimated to date from the Achaemenid-era (550-330 BC) and Sassanid era (224 CE–651), provincial tourism chief Mehdi Faraji announced on Wednesday, IRNA reported.

A number of fake objects have been confiscated as well and three people have been detained in this regard, he noted.

Izeh is home to three UNESCO World Heritage sites of Susa, Tchogha Zanbil and Shushtar Historical Hydraulic System yet it is a region of raw beauty where its visitors could spend weeks exploring. The province is also a cradle for handicrafts and arts whose crafters inherited from their preceding generations.

Lying at the head of the Persian Gulf and bordering Iraq on the west, Khuzestan was settled about 6000 BC by a people with affinities to the Sumerians, who came from the Zagros Mountains region. Urban centers appeared there nearly contemporaneously with the first cities in Mesopotamia in the 4th millennium. Khuzestan, according to Encyclopedia Britannica, came to constitute the heart of the Elamite kingdom, with Susa as its capital.

ABU/MG