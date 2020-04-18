Ex-envoy: U.S. bid for dialogue with Iraq won’t work

TEHRAN — Former Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Hassan Kazemi Qomi has predicted failure for the U.S. plan for strategic dialogue with the Iraqi government unless Washington shifts its policy of pressures and threats and seeks to establish healthy relations with Iraq.

“I believe that there won’t be any new dialogue, and no new development is to happen,” Kazemi Qomi said in an interview with Tasnim published on Saturday.

He said Iraqis would agree to establish genuine relations with the U.S. only if Washington respects Iraq’s interests.

Otherwise, he continued, they will strongly oppose Washington’s call for dialogue, especially if the White House ignores the Arab country’s interests through pressures and threats.

"I believe that a new strategic dialogue will not take place unless the Americans seek a proper presence in Iraq, and this will be possible when Washington abandons its illegitimate objectives," Kazemi Qomi opines.

“But, considering that the U.S. has an aggressive nature, I believe that such a thing will not take place and the (American) threats and allurement will not work.”

The former envoy went on to say that the U.S. once adopted a strategy to widen the social gaps in Iraq in order to take control of the Arab country’s security situation. “The U.S. that once claimed it had come to Iraq to establish security is now gripped by insecurity itself because it was the Americans who created terrorist groups, including Daesh (ISIL), in Iraq and confessed to doing so later.”

Kazemi also stated that the U.S. favors an Iraqi government that would not implement the bill on the withdrawal of American military forces.

One of the White House’s main concerns is to prevent Iraq’s close relations with its neighbors, including Iran, he said.

“Today, Iraq’s security and defense powers are based upon people, but the Americans are trying to undermine Iraq’s defense strategy. This would strengthen the chance of American interference (in Iraq),” he concluded.

U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo announced on April 7 that the U.S. would hold a strategic dialogue with Iraq in mid-June.

“All strategic issues between our two countries will be on the agenda, including the future presence of the United States forces in that country and how best to support an independent and sovereign Iraq,” Pompeo said.

In early January, Iraq’s parliament passed a resolution telling the government to end the presence of foreign troops in Iraq and ensure they not use its land, air, and waters for any reason.

The move came after the U.S. assassination of Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani, the deputy head of Hashd al-Shaabi Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and a number of others in Baghdad.

MH/PA