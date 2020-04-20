Army ready to counter biological threats: general

TEHRAN — Brigadier General Ahmadreza Pourdastan, head of the Iranian Army’s Strategic Studies, has said the Army is ready to counter biological threats posed against Iran.

“We had developed this capacity in ourselves and today we have materialized this capacity in practice,” Pourdastan said, ISNA reported on Sunday.

He said the Army has gained experience to fight biological wars since the outbreak of the coronavirus in Iran.

He also said Iran is ready to share its experience with other countries. “Our experience says we should produce some other equipment and boost this capability,” the general added.

The coronavirus, also called COVID-19, initially emerged in China late last year and soon spread across the world.

In Iran, the outbreak has so far infected 83,505 people of whom 5,209 have lost their lives. Some 59,273 people have also recovered.

Head of the Health Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces said earlier this month that Iran is investigating whether the spread of coronavirus in the country was part of biological warfare.

“Every country is considering this matter to see the likelihood of any biological warfare behind the issue,” General Hassan Araghizadeh said in an interview with Mehr.

“The Iranian scientific centers are also conducting researches in this regard; however, a definite decision needs more time and effort,” Araghizadeh pointed out.

The Iranian armed forces have been playing an active role in combatting the new pandemic.

Last month, the commander of the Civil Defense Organization said the novel coronavirus has many characteristics of biological warfare.

“It cannot be said with certainty whether coronavirus is biological warfare, but it has many characteristics of biological warfare,” Brigadier General Gholam Reza Jalali said.

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami has also said Iran is currently engaged in biological warfare and will definitely win the war.

“Today, we are involved in biological warfare, but the country is resisting,” Salami said.

“The enemy is still focusing on economic pressure and psychological operation (against Iran) and uses every opportunity to toughen the conditions for our people. The enemy is seeking to shape the regional developments in its own favor,” the IRGC commander further warned in comments earlier this month.

