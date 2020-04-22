Coronavirus is now a test for competence of countries, Rouhani says

TEHRAN – President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic has turned into a test for competence of countries and systems in the world.

“People are well aware that the outbreak of coronavirus has turned into a test for the capability of all countries and systems around the world. All countries are competing to find a treatment for the disease and some have been more successful, some have been less successful,” Rouhani said during a cabinet meeting.

He noted that Iran’s medical teamwork has become more skillful in fighting the coronavirus.

The president added that fight against the disease is not over. “So far, we have gained success in fighting this disease. However, it is harmful to think the fight has come to an end.”

Rouhani said that people must observe social distancing and healthcare protocols.

He added, “We have shown unity in fighting [the virus] and we must continue the same path.”

The country will reach nowhere without unity, he pointed out.

