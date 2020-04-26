Ayatollah Khamenei: Iranians must not be scared of bullies

TEHRAN - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei suggested late on Saturday that the Iranian people must not be afraid of the United States and other bullying powers.

“Fear of the United States will have bitter results. In the past years, we have witnessed that some of our statesmen’s fear of the United States caused difficult problems for them,” he said at a Quran recitation ceremony which was held through videoconference at the presence of a number of outstanding Holy Quran reciters.

The Leader said that “not being afraid of the enemy and standing strongly against him” is an important order of Quran.

It has been noticed in the course of history that those who have feared great powers they have faced “tough and bitter” difficulties, Ayatollah Khamenei remarked.

“Today’s situation of certain Islamic governments and their humiliation by the cruel powers are the result of their fear of the enemies of Islam,” the Leader regretted.

Ayatollah Khamenei mentioned “not trusting or turning to the oppressors”, “the observance of justice and fairness in life,” and “not betraying a trust” as other orders of Islam.

The Leader attached great importance to obeying the practical guidelines of Quran as the only way to save humanity from cruelty, discrimination, war, insecurity, depression of values and to establish security, health and welfare.

The holy Quran instructed human beings to use their wealth and power for the development of other humans’ lives and help the needy people, the Leader said.

