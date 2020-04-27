Iran’s flag on Swiss iconic mountain shows sympathy in battling coronavirus

TEHRAN – In a symbolic gesture, Switzerland sympathized with the Iranian people in the face of the coronavirus pandemic by projecting the Iranian flag on the mountain of the Matterhorn, one of the country's most famous peaks.

The Swiss Embassy in Tehran posted a picture on its official page on Instagram, last night, on the most iconic mountain in Switzerland, Matterhorn, the Iranian flag was projected to send a message of hope, strength, and perseverance to the Iranian people in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

The image went viral among Iranian users in social media who highly praised the move.

For almost a month, every night the Matterhorn is illuminating different symbols, to give the people hope and show solidarity to the world, the projections are also 'to say thank you to all the people working hard during this crisis.

FB/MG

