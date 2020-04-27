Iran exempts cultural centers from paying rent during pandemic 

TEHRAN – Iran has exempted private art and cultural centers from paying rent during the COVID-19 pandemic in the country to support the centers during the nationwide lockdown.

The decision that has recently been made during the last session of the government also allows public organizations and municipalities to extend the deadline for receiving rent from private art and cultural centers, the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance announced on Monday.

All movie theaters and art and cultural centers across Iran have been shut down over the spread of COVID-19. Iran has also canceled all art, cultural and cinematic events due to the new virus pandemic.



Earlier on April 12, Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Seyyed Abbas Salehi announced that the coronavirus outbreak in the country would cause an estimated loss of over 9,700 billion rials (Over $230 million) in the art and culture sectors by April 19, the end of the first month of the Iranian calendar year.

Iranian bookstores were allowed last week to resume activities from Saturday after a nearly two-month shutdown due to the pandemic.

In addition, several film distributors in Iran have decided to offer some of their new productions through the platforms providing video on demand (VOD) service in order to deal with the lockdown of the movie theaters.

Photo: Empty seats in a Tehran movie theater in an undated photo.

MMS/YAW

