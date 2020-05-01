Ayatollah Khamenei says flourishing talents is great job of teachers

TEHRAN - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has said that flourishing talents of the youths in line with Islamic and revolutionary values is great job of teachers.

“The young generation who is educated on this path is wealth so considerable that no other valuable phenomenon equals it,” he said in a message issued on Friday on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

He said, “I congratulate all the dear teachers in schools, universities and seminary schools on Teachers’ Day. This remark by Imam Khomeini that teaching is profession of the prophets was not just a slogan but a statement from Quran.”

In Iran, the Teachers’ Day is celebrated on the martyrdom anniversary of Morteza Motahari, a cleric, philosopher, lecturer, and politician who was assassinated on May 1, 1979.

Ayatollah Motahari was a popular figure in the religious circles of Iran. He served at Tehran University as the head of the Department of Theology and Islamic Teachings. At the time of his assassination, he was the president of the Constitutional Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran and a member of the Revolution Council.

NA/PA