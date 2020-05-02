Iran’s UNESCO to organize music festival to salute health workers  

TEHRAN – The Iranian National Commission for UNESCO plans to organize an online music festival to salute doctors and health workers fighting COVID-19.

In a press release published on Saturday, the organization has asked Iranian musicians in single or group performances to take part in the festival entitled “The Clad in White, Caretakers of Love”.

Those musicians who are interested in participating in the event must send their performances recorded on five-minute maximum videos.

The participant can leave messages in the videos, expressing their thanks to the doctors and medical staff in the country.

The Iranian National Commission for UNESCO will publish a selection of the submissions on its Instagram.

Photo: A poster for the Clad in White, Caretakers of Love music festival.

