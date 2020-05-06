Audio version of “Sulh al-Hasan” released 

TEHRAN – An audio version of the Persian translation of “Sulh al-Hasan” (“The Peace Treaty of Imam Hassan”) by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has been released.

The audiobook was introduced during a ceremony held at the Shohadaye Radio Building in Tehran on Tuesday.

Narrated by Naser Nezami, Mohieddin Taqipur, Ahmad Ganji and Abolfazl Shahbahrami, the book is available at iranseda.ir, the new radio media website affiliated with the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

The first edition of the Persian version of the book written by the Iraqi Shia scholar Sheikh Radi Al-Yasin (1935-1993) was published in 1969.

The book reviews the outstanding works of Imam Hassan (AS), the second Imam of the Shia Muslims, the issues that he faced during his Imamate, and the events and political attitudes that led to peacemaking, as well as the unfair accusations made against him.

Photo: A poster for the audio version of the Persian translation of “Sulh al-Hasan”.

