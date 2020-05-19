“Eleventh Step”, “We Only Get One Planet” to compete Annecy animation festival

TEHRAN – The Iranian movies “The Eleventh Step”, “We Only Get One Planet” will be screened in various sections of the Annecy International Animated Film Festival, the organizers have announced.

The festival will be organized online in the alpine town in southeastern France from June 15 to 30.

Directed by Maryam Kashkulinia, “The Eleventh Step” will be screened in the Young Audiences Short Films in Competition.

A little lion cub, born in a zoo, lives in a cage that is only ten steps long. On the eleventh step he bangs his head against the bars, but one day the zookeeper leaves the cage door open. However, the lion cub never dares to take one more step toward its freedom.

The movie has been made based on Iranian children’s author Susan Taqdis story of the same title.

“We Only Get One Planet” directed by Aqil Hosseinian will go on screen in the Commissioned Films in Competition.

Géraldine Soto, Chrystel Mussy-Masucci and Nathalie Leffray are the members of the jury for the Young Audiences Short Films in Competition.

The animation tells the story of a passenger, who is eating while sitting on the back seat of a moving car, throwing his rubbish out of the car window. This rubbish is collected, along with all the other rubbish that has been thrown out onto the road.

A jury composed of Canadian art expert Marco De Blois, Korean director and producer Dahee Jeong and Art Ludique Le Musée Managing Director Diane Launier from France will judge the movies in this category.

Photo: “The Eleventh Step” by Iranian director Maryam Kashkulinia.

