Iran confirms talks with Richardson over Michael White’s release

TEHRAN - Iran confirmed on Friday that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had discussed prisoner releases with former U.S. ambassador Bill Richardson.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Friday they had discussed the release of U.S. Navy veteran Michael White “months ago”.

“We have always responded positively to humanitarian efforts that would lead to the release of Iranian hostages in the United States and elsewhere,” Mousavi said.

Tehran confirmed on Thursday a prisoner swap between Iran and the United States.

NA/PA