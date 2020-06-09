Russian diplomat says U.S. failed policy against Iran goes unabated

TEHRAN - Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations, has slammed the United States for continuing its failed policy against Iran.

“The (U.S.) failed policy continues. And the problem is not only the lack of any creativity but the total lack of strategic thinking and vision,” Ulyanov tweets. “The failed policy continues. And the problem is not only the lack of any creativity but the total lack of strategic thinking and vision,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

His comments came as the U.S. sanctions imposed on Iran’s shipping network took effect on Monday.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a statement on Monday warned commercial and maritime industries, governments and others that they risked U.S. sanctions if they did business with the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) and its Shanghai-based subsidiary, E-Sail Shipping Company, according to Reuters.

He also asked governments around the world to investigate activity by the shipping entities in their ports and seas, encouraging them to take appropriate action to stop the activity.

NA/PA

