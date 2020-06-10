Tractor likely to withdraw from Iran league

TEHRAN – With two weeks left to Iran Professional League (IPL) resumes, Tractor will likely withdraw from the competition.

In late May, four clubs Tractor, Machine Sazi, Shahr Khodro and Nassaji threatened Iran League Organization they would withdraw from the competition if the league resumes. The clubs believe that resumption of the competition would increase the risk of virus transmission. So, they plan to cancel the current season in every way possible.

Tractor and Machine Sazi owner Mohammadreza Zenouzi says that they will definitely pull out the competition if the league restarts.

“The health of people is more important than everything. We don’t want to endanger our players,” Zenouzi said.

On Tuesday, the Tabriz based club announced that their six players have been tested positive for Covid-19.

Tractor iconic players Masoud Shojaei and Ashkan Dejagah have not yet joined their team to start the preparation. Furthermore, Tractor Algerian forward Okacha Hamzaoui has yet to return to Iran and it means the team are not ready to resume the league.

The Iran Professional League (IPL) is scheduled to restart on June 24 with a match between Foolad and Esteghlal.

With nine matches remaining, Tractor are third in the IPL table, 10 points behind leaders Persepolis.