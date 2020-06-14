Ashkan Dejagah attacked by Iranian fans

TEHRAN – Iran and Tractor midfielder Ashkan Dejagah has been attacked by some football fans just a day after he shared a picture on his Instagram account.

Tractor football team have started the training after Iran football federation announced that the league will restart on June 24. However, the team’s owner Mohammadreza Zenouzi threated the organizers to withdraw from the league if the competition resumes. He believes that resumption of the competition would increase the risk of virus transmission and cancelation the current season is the best way.

Dejagah had also said he would not travel to Tabriz due to coronavirus fears. Now, he has published his picture in a restaurant in Berlin, Germany with his friends, ignoring coronavirus health protocols.

The Tractor football fans have asked him to return to Iran to help their team since the Tabriz based football team have a great chance to book a place in the AFC Champions League’s next season.