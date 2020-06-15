IAEA to continue verification in Iran

Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said on Monday that the agency continues to verify the non-diversion of nuclear material declared by Iran under its Safeguards Agreement.

“The IAEA continues to verify the non-diversion of nuclear material declared by Iran under its Safeguards Agreement, and evaluations regarding the absence of undeclared nuclear material and activities for Iran have also continued,” he said, addressing the first virtual meeting of the IAEA’s Board of Governors.

He also claimed that Iran has denied the IAEA access to two locations and that, for almost a year, it has not engaged in substantive discussions to clarify “our questions related to possible undeclared nuclear material and nuclear-related activities.”

NA/PA