Economy is parliament’s priority, Ghalibaf says

TEHRAN - Majlis Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Tuesday that solving economic problems and reforming budget structure are parliament’s priorities.

“We assure our dear people that economy and the people’s livelihood are priorities in the 11th parliament,” he said at an open session of the parliament.

In a message to Iran’s new parliament in May, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei emphasized that attention must be paid to economy.

“In the area of economy, we have not got a favorable grade in achieving justice in the ‘decade of progress and justice’…. This unwanted reality must make all prioritize livelihood of the poor classes of the society,” the Leader said in his message to the parliament.

The Leader noted that economy and culture are the top priorities of the country. “Currently, economy and culture are on the top list of the country’s priorities.”

To solve economic problems, the Leader suggested, it is necessary to revise policies to boost employment, production, increase value of national currency and tame the inflation. He added that the general policies of the resistance economy must also be given priority.

