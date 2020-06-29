IRGC says to provide technology to automotive industry

TEHRAN - Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, said on Monday that the IRGC is ready to provide technology to the automotive industry.

“As our dear ones in the area of industry helped the armed forces during eight years of imposed war [1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war], we are duty bound to help them in current economic war,” Hajizadeh told Tasnim.

There are shortcomings in automotive industry in technological area and manufacture of certain parts and the IRGC knows knowledge-based corporations in this sphere, he said.

He noted that the IRGC will just provide advisory help and will not enter the automotive industry.

Hajizadeh said on June 9 that the IRGC will transfer its research experiences to automotive industry.

“We are capable in the area of electronics and can transfer our experiences,” he said during a meeting with top officials of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade and managing directors of the automotive industry.

During a visit to Iran Khodro projects in May, Hajizadeh said that the IRGC is prepared to transfer defense technology to auto industry.

“We have a technological industry and we are prepared to transfer it to the country’s automotive industry with no limitation,” said the aerospace chief of the IRGC.

He also attached great importance to make the most use of domestic capacities to make the United States’ sanctions ineffective.

NA/PA

