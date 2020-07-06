Iran distributes free books to promote reading in remote areas  

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance has sent free packages of books to isolated villages across the country to promote reading.

The packages include over 60,000 books, which have been donated by people and a number of cultural organizations, the ministry’s Office for Cultural Studies and Planning announced on Monday.

Over 150,000 books have been collected in the initiative titled “It’s Possible by Books” and 60,000 titles were selected to be sent to the villages.

The books will be distributed in villages that have active and constant participation in the cultural festivals being organized annually across the country.

The culture ministry is planning to carry out an extensive stage of “It’s Possible by Books” after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To promote reading, the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance in collaboration with several cultural organizations, including the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO, selects an Iranian city as book capital every year.

Iran’s 2020 Book Capital is Shiraz, the hometown of Hafez and Sadi that also houses the tombs of the great Persian classical poets.

In addition, ten villages across the country are selected as Book Loving Villages of the Year.

Iran’s 2020 Book Loving Villages are Zavarom in North Khorasan Province, Vadeqan in Isfahan Province, Seyyedabad in West Azarbaijan, Bonegaz in Bushehr Province, Alavieh in Fars Province, Kheirabad in Kohkiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province, Khorshid in Mazandaran Province, Isin in Hormozgan Province, Seyyedshahab in Hamedan Province and Gerdkuh in Yazd Province.

Photo: Workers load packages of donated books for the plan “It’s Possible by Books” in Tehran on July 5, 2020.

MMS/YAW

