Efforts underway to repatriate abducted border guards from Pakistan: general

TEHRAN — Chief of Iran’s Border Police has said a series of talks have been held with Pakistani security authorities to secure the release of the Iranian border guards kidnapped at a border post and taken into Pakistan back in 2018.

Brigadier General Ahmadali Goodarzi said negotiations have been held with Pakistan’s internal security agency about two Iranian border guards who have been held hostage by the so-called Jaish-ul-Adl terrorist group since October 2018, Tasnim reported.

The Foreign Ministry and the Border Police are engaged in consultations with Pakistan to bring the border guards back to home, he reiterated.

Pakistani-based terrorists kidnapped 14 Iranian forces at a border post in the Mirjaveh region in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan-Balouchestan in October 2018.

The Iranian military forces along the southeastern border areas are frequently attacked by terrorist groups coming from Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Tehran has frequently asked the two neighbors to step up security at the common border to prevent terrorist attacks on Iranian forces.

