Iraqi PM arrives in Tehran for bilateral talks

TEHRAN - Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, heading a large delegation, arrived in Tehran on Tuesday to discuss ties between the two neighboring countries.

Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian welcomed the Iraqi prime minister at Mehrabad Airport. During his two-day visit, al-Kadhimi will meet Majlis speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, secretary of Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani, President Hassan Rouhani, and Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, IRNA reported.

The visit came two days after Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif traveled to Iraq. Zarif held extensive talks with several Iraqi officials including al-Kadhimi.

Several senior Iraqi officials including Minister of Finance and Prime Minister Assistant for Economic and Energy Affairs Ali Abdul Amir Allawi, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Petroleum Minister Ehsan Abdul Jabar, Minister of Planning Khaled Battal, Defense Minister Joma Enad, Electricity Minister Majed Hantoush, National Security Advisor Qassem al-Araji and Head of Trade Bank of Iraq Faisal al-Haimus are accompanying the prime minister on his first visit to a foreign country since taking office.

Immediately after his arrival in Tehran, he was welcomed by President Rouhani at the venue of the Islamic Cooperation Organization.

In the welcoming ceremony, the national anthems of the two countries were played.

After the ceremony, the Iraqi prime minister and Rouhani started talks.

