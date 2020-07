Comet 'Neowise' was seen on Wednesday, July 22, in the night sky over the city of Arak, central Iran, much to the delight of skywatchers. Officially known as Comet C/2020 F3, it is the brightest to be seen in the Northern Hemisphere in 25 years. The comet disappears on July 23 and it won’t be seen again for another 6,800 years.