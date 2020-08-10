Countryside Animafest Cyprus to screen “The Crab”

TEHRAN – Iranian director Shiva Sadeq-Asadi’s short film “The Crab” is competing in the 19th Countryside Animafest Cyprus, which is currently underway in Salamiou, Cyprus.

The movie tells the story of a shy schoolboy who is interested in performing in a play with his school’s theater troupe. But the only part offered to him is to play the role of a crab.

The animation produced at the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults has been screened in various international events, including the 23rd Shanghai International Film Festival in China.

The 19th Countryside Animafest Cyprus opened on Sunday and will run until August 12.

The festival’s aim is to cultivate the art of animation, by raising audience awareness and promoting cultural, financial and social development in the field of independent animation filmmaking.



It is organized with the official support of the Ministry of Education and Culture of Cyprus and ASIFA Cyprus. A selection of the world’s latest productions, focusing on independent, non-commercial films that show acute artistic sensibility and originality of idea, story and execution are showcased at the festival every year.

Photo: This combination photo shows a poster 19th Countryside Animafest Cyprus and the animated movie “The Crab”.

