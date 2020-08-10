Iran volleyball league to start on Sept. 9

TEHRAN – The 2020-21 Iran Volleyball Super League will start on Sept. 9.

A total of 14 teams will take part in the new season, Shahram Azimi, Director of Competition and Events of Islamic Republic of Iran Volleyball Federation, said.

The draw ceremony was held at the Iran’s National Olympic and Paralympic Academy in Tehran on Monday in an online format, volleyball.ir reported.

The 2019-20 was canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The matches will be held in two rounds of preliminary and playoffs. In the preliminary round the competition will be played in a two-legged system.

The top eight teams will qualify for the playoffs round.

The Iranian Super League (ISL) is a professional volleyball league in Iran at the top of the Iranian Volleyball League system. It was founded in 1975 as the Pasargard Cup, but after the Iranian Revolution it was renamed to the First Division. In 1997, the league system was revamped and the Iranian Super League was established.

Paykan Tehran, which have captured the Asian Men’s Club Championship for 7 times including 6 in a row (2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2011), have won 12, the most titles in the new Super League.

Week 1 Schedule:

* Shahrdari Varamin – Shahrdari Qazvin

*Saipa Tehran – Hoorsun Ramsar

* Shahrdari Urmia – Azar Battery Urmia

* Foolad Sepahan – Khatam Ardakan

* Shahrdari Gonbad – Shahdab Yazd

* Foolad Sirjan Iranian – Rahyab Melal Marivan

* Labanyat Haraz Amol – Paykan Tehran