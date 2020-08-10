Iran urges UN Security Council to reject U.S. bullying

TEHRAN - Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, has said that the UN Security Council should reject the United States’ bullying and unilateralism.

“At the #UNSC, the US is actively resorting to Iran-phobia & coercion to gain support for its unlawful anti-2231 resolution, illegally seeking to extend an arms embargo on Iran. The Council must reject bullying & unilateralism—again—as it did when US first introduced its draft,” Takht-Ravanchi tweeted on Monday.

U. S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that the UN Security Council will vote this week on a U.S. bid to extend the arms embargo on Iran, despite warnings by some diplomats that the measure lacks support, Reuters reported.

If the U.S. is unsuccessful in extending the embargo, it has threatened to trigger a return of all UN sanctions on Iran under a process agreed in the 2015 deal.

President Hassan Rouhani said in July that the remaining parties to the JCPOA should know that “if they fail to act wisely under the influence of the United States, it will be a blow to international law, multilateralism and respect for international law.”

In an address to a virtual UN Security Council meeting on June 30, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said, “The international community in general—and the UN Security Council in particular—are facing an important decision: Do we maintain respect for the rule of law, or do we return to the law of the jungle by surrendering to the whims of an outlaw bully?”

NA/PA

