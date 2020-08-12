Historical sites and monuments in northeast Iran demarcated

TEHRAN – Some 562 aging monuments and six historical sites have been demarcated in the northeastern Khorasan Razavi province over the past three years, provincial tourism chief has said.

Considering the importance of hills and historical areas in the province and the need for their protection and preservation, some historical sites and monuments across the province have been demarcated, while a number of aging structures are still waiting for their turns, CHTN quoted Abolfazl Mokaramifar as saying on Wednesday.

He also noted that the demarcation of these historical areas, which date back to the fifth millennium BC to the Islamic era, help their better preservation, protection, and maintenance.

The holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Shia Imam, in the province’s capital city of Mashhad, attracts thousands of pilgrims each day.

The province has also the highest concentration of water parks in the country, and it also embraces a variety of cultural and historical sites that are generally crowded.

Mausoleum of Ferdowsi, the illustrious Persian poet, in Tus is one of the tourist attractions of the region. Many Iranians regard Ferdowsi as the greatest of their poets. Down through the centuries they have continued to read and to listen to recitations from his masterwork, the Shahnameh.

ABU/MG

